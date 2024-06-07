NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVCR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $22.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 475,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NovoCure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,378,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 125,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

