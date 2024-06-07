Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.69

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $8.67. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 581,208 shares traded.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $57,222.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,742,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 386,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,546,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,360 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,219 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,792,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

