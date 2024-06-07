Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires 465,988 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465,988 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of JD.com worth $62,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,912,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,131,000 after buying an additional 613,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in JD.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,451,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,414,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,009,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after buying an additional 695,537 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

JD.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $29.47. 4,747,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,477,195. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.46.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.