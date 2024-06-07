Oaktree Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,132 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $109,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,101,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,900,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after buying an additional 383,360 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 75.0% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of AU stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.88. 1,649,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.