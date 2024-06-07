Oaktree Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 556.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899,903 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of TPI Composites worth $19,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 216,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,292. The company has a market capitalization of $233.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.93 million. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

