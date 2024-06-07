Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 15,000 Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 120.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 96.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55,211 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 158,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 81,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,086. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $137.71 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

