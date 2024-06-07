Oasis Network Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 7th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $773.15 million and $27.38 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.65 or 0.05346147 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00051010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002838 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.11704188 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $35,180,632.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.