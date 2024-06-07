Oberndorf William E Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oberndorf William E purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,000. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 13.1% of Oberndorf William E’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.62. The stock had a trading volume of 95,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.43 and its 200-day moving average is $203.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.25.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

