OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAXU) Stock Price Up 8.9%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

