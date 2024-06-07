Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Sells C$11,900.00 in Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$11,900.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Gordon Keep sold 59,650 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$3,877.25.

CVE FEO traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 534,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.26. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

