Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OPOF opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Old Point Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $31,346.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 625,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,297.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 24,583 shares of company stock valued at $355,246 over the last three months. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

