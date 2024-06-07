Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stake Boosted by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp makes up 3.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 4.76% of Old Second Bancorp worth $32,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSBC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $622.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.08. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

