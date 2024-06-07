OMG Network Price Down 35.7% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. OMG Network has a market cap of $64.40 million and $26.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00050900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001000 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

