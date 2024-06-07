ONUS (ONUS) Price Hits $0.48

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $46.81 million and $63,977.87 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ONUS has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Profile

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.48537579 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $84,633.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

