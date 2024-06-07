Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 78,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 458,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LPRO shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Open Lending

Open Lending Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market cap of $780.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.