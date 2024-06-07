Oppenheimer Lowers Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $46.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMVT

Immunovant Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $25.43 on Monday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Immunovant will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $990,335.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,596,663.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 590.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Immunovant by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 136,418 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 113,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.