Optical Cable (OCC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 10th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ OCC opened at $2.76 on Friday. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Optical Cable

About Optical Cable

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.