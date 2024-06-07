OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.49 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

