Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.65 and last traded at $121.57. 1,270,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,953,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. The firm has a market cap of $344.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

