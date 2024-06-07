Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Shares Down 2.3%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. 23,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 28,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Oriental Land Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

