Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ovintiv worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $48.37. 2,413,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

