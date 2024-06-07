Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 8.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 4,357,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,009,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $547.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 58,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 159,474 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

