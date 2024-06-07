PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

PACS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

PACS opened at $29.83 on Friday. PACS Group has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $31.76.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $934.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PACS Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

