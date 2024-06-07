Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$26.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLC. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.44.

TSE:PLC opened at C$25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$886.71 million, a PE ratio of -92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.48 and a 52-week high of C$26.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.04.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.29%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

