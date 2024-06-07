Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $515.22 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $345.95 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $543.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

