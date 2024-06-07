Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $83.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.10.

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Parsons by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PSN opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Parsons has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

