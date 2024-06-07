Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

