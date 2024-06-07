PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Down 3.6%

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 1,221,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,966,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,792,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 518,995 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

