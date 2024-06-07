Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.01 and traded as high as C$2.07. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 200 shares.

Petro-Victory Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

