Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.91

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.91 and traded as high as C$14.98. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 1,031,825 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total transaction of C$275,120.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,983. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

