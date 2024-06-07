PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 750,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,549,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

