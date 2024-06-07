Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.60% from the company’s current price.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

PHAT stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $566.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.67. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after buying an additional 3,703,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 104,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $17,499,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

