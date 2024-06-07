Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 10,850 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $703.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,272. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $526.11 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $733.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

