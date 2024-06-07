Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in argenx were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in argenx by 174.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.68.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of argenx stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.80. The company had a trading volume of 172,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.80 and a 200 day moving average of $394.49. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.