Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,566 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.8 %

TER stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $146.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

