Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,980 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.76 and a 200 day moving average of $172.52. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.84.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

