Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 21,668 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Workday by 41.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Workday by 7.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $214.95. 2,583,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.94. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,042 shares of company stock valued at $134,777,415. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

