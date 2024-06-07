Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $155.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.