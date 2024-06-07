Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,125 shares of company stock valued at $31,043,057. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

