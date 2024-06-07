Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $289.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.69 and its 200 day moving average is $298.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

