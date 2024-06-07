Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $335.79 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 1.31% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $335,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.47. 3,346,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,420. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

