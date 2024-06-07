Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $47.15 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

