Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $51.29 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,709 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $51,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,341. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

