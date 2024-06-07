Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter.

BIDU stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.76. 2,484,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.93.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

