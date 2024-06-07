Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

