Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,916 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $103,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,758 shares of the software company’s stock worth $99,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Adobe by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 146,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $87,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36,552 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $206,912,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.03.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.13. 3,233,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,045. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.74 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

