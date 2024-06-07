Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Masco worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,399. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.