Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $762.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $805.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

