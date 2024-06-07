Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 138,859 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 138,859 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 11,021,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,396,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,062 shares of company stock worth $3,057,349. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.