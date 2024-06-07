Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 17,579 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

